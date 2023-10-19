Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I travel quite a lot, which means I have to stay organized to stay sane, and the thing that keeps things organized when I’m on the go is, well, travel organizers. For the longest time, I had all the usual suspects—a makeup bag, toiletry holder, and a long-haul flight bag (which kept my sleep aids and mask on hand and ready for action), but I didn’t realize how much I needed a separate organizer for my tech essentials… that is, until I found Calpak’s tech organizer.

This Calpack tech organizer isn’t bulky at all, and has a ton of different pockets and bungee holders, so everything stays in one place. The best part is that I can also fit my Kindle (a must when traveling, even though I’m usually a hardback girl) and all the cords and cables to keep my devices powered—I can even fit my favorite pair of over-the-ear headphones.

Calpak Tech Organizer I like to bring a portable charger, headphones (Bluetooth earbuds and over-the-ear), an iPhone charger, a Kindle charger, a laptop charger, airplane-compatible headphones, international adaptor plugs, and sometimes, even a mini ring light when I travel, and this organizer fits it all. Buy At Calpak $ 38

Everything keeps nice and snug in this organizer without getting super bulky, and I just add it to my backpack or carry-on bag for easy access. When packing for long-haul trips, I also add my passport or any docs that I need, so everything that’s important (and prone to getting lost) is all in one place. When I tell you this tech organizer has saved my life during passport control, I’m not lying. I’ve now recommended it to all my friends, and two of them have their own and are just as obsessed with it. One of my friends uses it more as a travel “emergency kit,” stocking it with bandaids, a sewing kit, etc.; the other one uses it for her makeup and skincare products—so you don’t just have to use it for tech.

It comes in a slew of patterns and colors, so you’ll find something to your liking. And like all Calpak products, I have no question that’ll hold up to constant travel.

