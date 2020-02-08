CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Principal Resigns After Suggesting Kobe Bryant Deserved to Die

    EXPELLED

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty

    A high school principal in Washington state resigned Friday amid an uproar over a social media post in which she suggested Kobe Bryant’s death was comeuppance for his past. “Not gonna lie,” Liza Sejkora of Camas High wrote on Facebook after the Jan. 26 crash that killed the NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others. “Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today.” Sejkora was put on leave but yesterday announced she was stepping down. Bryant was accused of raping a Colorado hotel clerk in 2003, but the case was dismissed after the accuser declined to testify; he later settled a civil suit with her.

    Read it at The Oregonian