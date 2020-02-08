Principal Resigns After Suggesting Kobe Bryant Deserved to Die

Read it at The Oregonian
A high school principal in Washington state resigned Friday amid an uproar over a social media post in which she suggested Kobe Bryant’s death was comeuppance for his past. “Not gonna lie,” Liza Sejkora of Camas High wrote on Facebook after the Jan. 26 crash that killed the NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others. “Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today.” Sejkora was put on leave but yesterday announced she was stepping down. Bryant was accused of raping a Colorado hotel clerk in 2003, but the case was dismissed after the accuser declined to testify; he later settled a civil suit with her.