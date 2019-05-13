North Carolina Cop Pleads Guilty to 2018 Assault of Unarmed Black Man

A North Carolina cop on trial for allegedly brutally beating an unarmed black man and unleashing his K-9 dog on him last April pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor assault charges. Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Cameron Broadwell was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation for his involvement in the April 3, 2018, arrest of 30-year-old Kyron Hinton. Broadwell, who allegedly used excessive force to subdue Hinton after four witnesses called to report him waving his arms and yelling to himself in the middle of a Raleigh road, will also permanently surrender his law enforcement certification. As part of the plea agreement settled on the third day of the trial, prosecutors have dropped the felony assault charges against the now-former cop. “He has been punished, your honor. He has given up his career,” Broadwell’s lawyer, Joe Zeszotarski, said in court Monday. “It was what he always wanted to be. It was what he always wanted to do.”