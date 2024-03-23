Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Are Parents Again

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed their second child, a boy names Cardinal.

“We are blessed and excited,” the actress and the rocker wrote on Instagram on Friday night.

“He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️

Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, had their first child, a girl named Raddix, in 2019, by surrogate—reportedly after years of fertility treatment.

The Charlie’s Angels star has gushed about being a mom.

“I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”

She’s also talked about having a child later in life and her career.

“I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life,” she told Sirius XM. “I feel for so many mothers who can’t, that have to go to work, you know, whatever they’re doing. I feel so much for them and for their children and for all of that, but it does really take a village.”