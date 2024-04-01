Ex-Detroit Lions Star Turns Himself in After Weeks on the Run

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton surrendered to authorities in Florida on Sunday after a weekslong search for the ex-NFL player wanted over an allegation of domestic violence.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced that the 29-year-old had arrived at a jail in Tampa on Sunday night and been taken into custody “after he was wanted for Domestic Battery by Strangulation.” The sheriff’s office said Sutton finally turned himself in almost a week after his attorney told authorities that his client intended to do so.

“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions.”

The sheriff’s office, which also released a video of Sutton being booked, had asked for help in locating the athlete almost two weeks ago after its deputies responded to a call about alleged domestic violence in progress involving Sutton and a female in the early hours of March 7.

Sutton was in the Lions’ Allen Park training facility outside Detroit when the team learned about the warrant, Lions President Rod Wood said last Monday. “We learned about the warrant at the same time everybody else did on social media,” Wood told WJBK-T, according to the Associated Press. “We were able to speak to Cam because he was actually in our building. We found him. He was down with our strength staff. He kind of showed up unexpectedly to work out.”

Sutton had joined the Lions as an unrestricted free agent last year on a $33 million, three-year deal, previously playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2017-2022. The Lions announced on March 21—the day after they learned of the warrant—that he had been released.