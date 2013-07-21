Cameron: Web Has to Rid Itself of Child Porn

CHEAT SHEET
British Prime Minister David Cameron on Sunday called for Internet companies such as Google and Yahoo to display strong warnings if computer users could soon view child pornography. The prime minister urged ISPs to introduce a “default” on filters that would require homeowners to opt in to receive violent or sexually graphic material, and Cameron wants “splash pages” to come up to warn users they could lose their job or even access to their own children if they look at child pornography. ISPs, however, have said this could cause a culture of complacency and create a culture of censorship.