Cameron Won’t Trigger EU Exit Talks

British Prime Minister David Cameron declared Monday that the United Kingdom will not yet begin negotiations to leave the European Union. In a speech to Parliament, Cameron said the decision is a “sovereign” one for his country to make. “Before we do that, we need to determine what kind of relationship we want with the EU, and that is rightly something for the next prime minister and their cabinet to decide,” he said. “This is our sovereign decision and it will be for Britain, and Britain alone, to decide.” Following the U.K.’s referendum in which 52 percent of voters decided to leave the 28-nation bloc, Cameron said he would resign his post by October. But a new, expedited Conservative Party plan unveiled Monday could put a new leader in place by early September.
