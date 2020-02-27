‘Gentefied’ Writer and Trans Activist Camila María Concepción Dead at 28
Netflix writer and trans activist Camila Maria Concepción died last week by suicide at the age of 28, her representative told Variety. Concepción was a writer on the zombie series, Daybreak, and served as a writers’ assistant on Gentefied, the bilingual show about three Mexican-American cousins.
“We are heartbroken by the loss of Camila Concepción,” the Gentefied team said in a statement. “She was hired as our writers’ assistant on Gentefied, but quickly made her way into our hearts as a sister, writer, and friend. She co-wrote episode 109 ‘Protest Tacos,’ and we were so blown away by her amazing talent and unique voice. She was definitely a force to be reckoned with and we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our brightest stars.” In a statement, Netflix praised the California native, calling Concepción a “talented writer with a passion for storytelling, lifting up underrepresented voices, and fighting for representation in front of and behind the camera.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.