Camp X-Ray Covered in Weeds

Seven years after 9/11, the world’s most famous prison camp, once home to 300 terror suspects from more than 40 countries, is now overgrown with weeds. Today the temporary detention center, famous for haunting images of bound and kneeling terrorist suspects dressed in orange jumpsuits, is sun-bleached and abandoned. As the Daily Mail reports, “Coils of razor wire look like tumbleweed as wild grasses have taken over.” Journalists have been allowed to inspect the redundant facility, which closed in 2002 when nearby Camp Delta was opened. Obama has promised to close Gitmo, which at its peak housed 778 prisoners. Of the 263 believed to be still in custody, US authorities have indicated only 70 will be tried.