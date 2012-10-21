Campaign Cash Swamps Key States

CHEAT SHEET
Live in a battleground state? Turn off your TV. Free to spend everything they have in the weeks before the election, Mitt Romney and Barack Obama are emptying their pockets into hotly contested states like North Carolina, Ohio, and Florida and snatching up ad time. The president’s campaign will begin a two-day campaigning blitz in six swing states in the coming week as Obama and Romney remain virtually tied according to most polls. The sweep will take Obama through Iowa, Colorado, Nevada, Florida, and Virginia, home to Chicago to cast his early ballot, and then on to Ohio.