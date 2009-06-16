Can Katie Holmes Dance?

The quiet Mrs. Tom Cruise may be finally coming out of her shell: Katie Holmes is reportedly filming So You Think You Can Dance, the high-intensity celebrity dance competition. And it’s been a long-time coming: she’s apparently rehearsed long and hard for this, working with choreographer Tyce Diorio, and is finally scheduled to tape the episode Tuesday. While it’s still a rumor, SYTYCD insiders say Holmes is "killing it" on the dance floor, and that Fox is trying to hold the Holmes episode for its 100th performance on July 8.