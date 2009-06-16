CELEBUTANTE

Can Katie Holmes Dance?

The quiet Mrs. Tom Cruise may be finally coming out of her shell: Katie Holmes is reportedly filming So You Think You Can Dance, the high-intensity celebrity dance competition. And it’s been a long-time coming: she’s apparently rehearsed long and hard for this, working with choreographer Tyce Diorio, and is finally scheduled to tape the episode Tuesday. While it’s still a rumor, SYTYCD insiders say Holmes is "killing it" on the dance floor, and that Fox is trying to hold the Holmes episode for its 100th performance on July 8.

Read it at Us Weekly

Can Katie Holmes Dance?