Can Olivia Rodrigo’s Heels Convince Young People to Get Vaccinated?

I got my COVID vaccine because of, you know, COVID. But some young people need more convincing; youth vaccination rates are reportedly lagging behind the general population. So maybe 18 year-old pop star Olivia Rodrigo wearing vintage Chanel and white platform sandals can sway the yet-to-be-jabbed. “It’s worth a shot,” said some person on Joe Biden’s press team, probably.

So, on Wednesday, a certifiable Cool Teen braved humid DC temps in plaid wool and bunion-inducing pumps to try and sway a bunch of people who should already know better. Rodrigo reportedly met with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to record videos encouraging young people to get vaccinated.

Rodrigo gave it her best. The outfit was a pitch-perfect representation of her brand: saccharine-cute and a little bookish. Maybe it was a nod to Clueless and Cher Horowitz, because that’s how every woman who wears plaid expects the Internet to react.

From the press room podium, Rodrigo said: “I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination... I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative. It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”

My old millennial ankles ache just thinking about Rodrigo’s 6-inch heels, but more power to her for being able to walk in them and not trip on her way up to the president’s podium. There was chatter online that the height might not be “appropriate” for the occasion, which is a take that’s almost as stupid as the need to tap Rodrigo to persuade a bunch of very selfish and willfully misinformed humans to do the bare minimum for their community. But here we are.

“She lost credibility with those shoes,” someone who sure seems like a lot of fun tweeted. “I would have gone for something more classic,” another read. “I think pairing it with less remarkable shoes would’ve been more appropriate for the occasion,” said another.

Ah yes, celebrities famously dress in their finest business casual to meet with presidents. Like when Lady Gaga wore custom custom Schiaparelli and channeled The Hunger Games at Biden’s inauguration in January. Or when Lenny Kravitz wore studded ripped jeans and brought a red, white, and blue, America-shaped guitar for a photo opp with George Bush. Or when Elvis Presley put on a Coke can-sized belt buckle to go give Richard Nixon a Colt 45 pistol and shake his hand. Just regular stuff from normal people.

Anyway, best of luck with the anti-vaxxers, Olivia. And I hope you have a foot masseuse and/or ice bath waiting at home.