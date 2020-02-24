Can the Center-Lane Democrats Get Their Sh*t Together and Unite? Unlikely.

Can Bernie Sanders be stopped?

Consider this: Sanders is on a path to winning the Democratic nomination with a plurality, but not a majority , of the delegates. On the bright side, for those of us who aren’t socialists, this means that more Democratic voters prefer a nominee whose name isn’t Bernie Sanders. So if these non-Bernie Democrats could just coalesce around one alternative, the theory goes, crisis would be averted...

Don’t count on it. If recent history has taught us anything, it’s that by the time a “Stop [insert candidate’s name]” movement gets started in earnest, it’s already too late.