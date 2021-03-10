Can the Roaring Twenties Teach Us about Post-Pandemic Life?

From the cocktails to the speakeasies to The Great Gatsby, there are few periods in history as celebrated in modern culture as the Roaring Twenties.

As we look forward to the end of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s worth exploring how the Roaring Twenties followed the last global pandemic: the 1918 Spanish Flu. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum examine this joyous decade and set the record straight on a number of common misconceptions about it. Spoiler Alert: It was not the golden age for cocktails.

So fix yourself a drink and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

