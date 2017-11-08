Canada Cops Arrest 5 Naked People After Bizarre Car Crash

Police in Alberta, Canada, said Monday that they have arrested five naked people who were involved in a “very bizarre” and “purposeful” car crash. According to Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Laurel Scott, officers responded to the report of a car colliding with a truck in Nisku, just south of Edmonton. “We are trying to sort through all the different information we have so we can figure out from start to finish what this incident is all about,” said Scott. For some, the collision recalled the 1996 David Cronenberg film Crash, about a group of people who derive sexual pleasure from car crashes.