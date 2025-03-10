Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
World
Canada’s Justin Trudeau Uses Farewell Speech to Hit Trump
ELBOWS UP
The outgoing Canadian prime minister had a few final words for the U.S. president.
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Updated
Mar. 9 2025
9:29PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 9 2025
9:06PM EDT
Blair Gable/REUTERS
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Royalist
Trump Privately Fuming After King Charles Makes Other Leaders Feel ‘Special’ Too
Tom Sykes
Politics
New MAGA FBI Chief Unveils Bonkers Paranoid Demands
Liam Archacki
Politics
Vance Protester Roasts His Account He Was Followed by Mob: ‘No One Was Chasing Him’
Sean Craig
Media
Trump Gets Shock Fox Pushback Over Tariff-Induced Pain: ‘Market Has Been Going Down’
Maurício Alencar
Politics
Usha Vance Seems to Have Been Trolled a Lot on First Solo Foreign Trip
Nell Scovell