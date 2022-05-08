Canadian Acting Icon Kenneth Welsh Dies at 80
‘ALL-TIME GREAT’
Legendary Canadian actor Kenneth Welsh of Legend of the Falls and Twin Peaks died peacefully at his home May 5, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Welsh, 80, began his career at the National Theatre School in Montreal and starred alongside Hollywood luminaries like Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio in The Aviator (2004) and Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal in The Day After Tomorrow (2004). His list of credits also include The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005), The X-Files, Law & Order, and Edison: The Wizard of Light (2008), which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination for the titular role. “Ken was one of Canada’s all-time great performers, with hundreds of memorable roles spanning decades,” the Canadian union, ACTRA, tweeted Friday. “He will be greatly missed.”