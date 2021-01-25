Wealthy Canadian Couple Charged for Allegedly Flying to Get Vaccine Doses Meant for First Nation People

Read it at Vice News
A Canadian casino CEO and his wife were arrested and charged with traveling to the Yukon and posing as workers in order to get COVID-19 doses, reserved for members of a remote indigenous community. Rodney Baker, 55, and his wife Ekaterina Baker, 32, are accused of chartering a private plane to fly to Beaver Creek, Yukon, a First Nations community of about 100 people, according to the Yukon News. According to Vice, the couple posed as workers from a local motel to get vaccinated, before flying back home to Vancouver. The Bakers are charged with violating the region’s Civil Emergency Measures Act by breaking quarantine for travel. Rodney Baker resigned as CEO of Great Canadian Gaming on Sunday, per the Yukon News.