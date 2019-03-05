Canadian Radio Stations Pull Michael Jackson Music After ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary

Read it at The Guardian
Three major Canadian radio stations have stopped playing Michael Jackson songs following the new HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. The four-hour, two-part documentary details the allegations of two men who say Jackson sexually abused them as children at his Neverland Ranch in California. The two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, had previously denied Jackson molested them, but now claim that Jackson coerced them as boys into keeping the abuse a secret. Jackson’s music was pulled from CKOI and Rythme, and the English-language The Beat, starting Monday morning, a spokeswoman for the owner of Montreal French-language stations said. Cogeco, a Canadian telecommunications and media company, also pulled the King of Pop’s music. The second and final part of Leaving Neverland aired Monday night on HBO.