Canceled MSNBC Star Joy Reid’s Next Gig Revealed
Joy Reid is reportedly looking to launch a new “venture” on Substack following her departure from MSNBC. On Monday evening, New York Times media reporter Benjamin Mullin posted a scoop on X claiming that Reid was “in talks” to launch what so far is an unknown and untitled venture on Substack, citing a source familiar with the matter. Reid seemed to hint at the new project while signing off from The ReidOut for the last time Monday night. As she thanked viewers for their support over the past few years, Reid redirected audiences at home to follow her social media pages—placing particular emphasis on her Substack. The news anchor’s show was canceled by MSNBC Sunday as part of an ongoing network-wide overhaul. While speaking to Win With Black Women Monday, Reid said she was feeling “pure gratitude” toward her time helming The ReidOut, sharing through tears, “Where I’ve landed on today is just gratitude…Not just because people would take the time to get on a call like this or to take care of me, but also that my show had value and that — I’m sorry — that what I was doing had value.”
