Cancer-Stricken ‘Dilbert’ Creator in Hospital After Cutting Show Short

Dilbert creator and outspoken Trump supporter Scott Adams posted a video from the hospital on Wednesday instead of his daily show, Real Coffee with Scott Adams.

“Hello, people. So normally I would be doing my ‘Coffee with Scott Adams’ live stream — but you can see the problem,” he said. “I’m tied to a chair in the hospital. Well, velcroed to a chair. I suppose I could escape if I wanted to.”

Scott is tied to a chair in the hospital https://t.co/8emGHY0Ksw — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 26, 2025

“I’ll be out, probably, I think, later today,” said Adams, 68. “Should be fine. Small-ish problems ... I just want to go home ... And then what? I don’t know.”

In one difficult section, Adams cries in pain.

“Ow. Ow. Ow. My leg hurts. You wouldn’t believe all the antibiotics that are poking into me,” he said.

Adams announced in May that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and the disease had metastasized to his bones. At the time, Adams predicted he would not live through the summer.

“My life expectancy is maybe this summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer,” he said.

He has continued to stream Coffee with Scott Adams while receiving treatment. On Tuesday, Adams cut off his show early, citing exhaustion after a “tough night and tough morning.” He put on an oxygen tube halfway through the shortened stream.

'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams emerged as a MAGA influencer during the 2016 election cycle. San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Adams first began publishing Dilbert in 1989. In the 2010s, he emerged as an outspoken Trump supporter on social media and became a MAGA influencer with his Real Coffee show.

He attracted controversy for increasingly outlandish statements during the Biden administration. In March of 2022, he posited that children should be allowed to kill their bullies, which he said could be a deterrent for school shootings. A month later, he said he cured himself of three "incurable health issues."