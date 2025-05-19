‘Dilbert’ Creator Says He’s Dying From Same Cancer as Biden

Dilbert creator Scott Adams says he is dying from the same aggressive form of prostate cancer that former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with.

Adams revealed on a Rumble stream Monday that he has been battling prostate cancer, and that—just as in Biden’s case—the disease had metastasized to his bones.

“My life expectancy is maybe this summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer,” the 67-year-old comic strip creator said.

Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025

Without revealing when he was diagnosed, Adams—a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump—said that he’s “had it longer than [Biden] has had it” before adding, “Well, longer than he’s admitted to having it.”

Adams, whose comic strip was dropped by hundreds of newspapers in 2023 after he called Black Americans a “hate group,” appeared to lean into MAGAworld skepticism around Biden’s diagnosis.

MAGA figures, including Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., have speculated that Biden, 82, had long been aware of the cancer diagnosis but chose to cover it up in a bid to remain in power. Adams, on the other hand, conceded that it is “possible” Biden didn’t show signs of the disease until recently.

He also offered a grim look into his battle with the disease, which he said leaves him in constant pain.

Scott Adams with a cutout of his "Dilbert" character. After first creating the comic in 1989, it became widely popular in the 1990s. Michael Macor/Getty Images

“The disease is already intolerable. I can tell you that I don’t have good days,” Adams said. “So if you are wondering, ‘Hey Scott, do you have any good days?’ Nope. Nope. Every day is a nightmare, and evening is even worse.”

Adams, who created Dilbert in 1989, said he hadn’t gone public with his diagnosis until now because he didn’t want to be treated as “the cancer guy.”

“I didn’t want to have to think about it,” he said, adding, “I wanted as many normal months as I could get.”

While Trump wished Biden a “fast and successful” recovery after his announcement, Don Jr. skipped the pleasantries.

“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” he posted on X, joining the chorus of MAGA voices questioning the timeline of Biden’s diagnosis.