Don Jr. Jumps on 2022 Video as ‘Proof’ of Biden Cancer Cover-Up

Donald Trump Jr. is once again suggesting there’s a cover-up involving former President Joe Biden’s devastating prostate cancer diagnosis.

In a post Monday on X, the eldest son of Donald Trump shared a 2022 video in which Biden said he had cancer. Trump Jr. said the administration tried to dismiss it as one of Biden’s well-known public speaking blunders.

“Joe says he had cancer 2 years ago & everyone said it’s a gaffe. When he clearly had dementia, everyone said he’s lucid,” the first son posted to his 15 million X followers. “Now that he’s no longer useful they’re all shocked that they missed it. Everyone was in on the cover-up! Who was running the country? We need accountability!”

Biden’s 2022 remarks have been taken out of context. The footage in question appears to show Biden referencing past health issues during a speech in Massachusetts on tackling climate change.

He was talking about non-melanoma skin cancers, which the White House confirmed had been removed before he took office, rather than inadvertently revealing a new diagnosis.

During the July 2022 speech, Biden discussed the health impacts of growing up near oil refineries in Claymont, Delaware.

“You had to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally, the oil slick off the window,” Biden said. “That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

In November 2021, several months before that speech, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor released a health summary stating Biden had “several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers” removed with Mohs surgery.

O’Connor suggested the cancers likely resulted from Biden spending “a good deal of time in the sun in his youth,” not from oil refinery exposure.

Trump Jr.’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Donald Trump Jr. keeps suggesting there is an ulterior motive behind Joe Biden’s cancer announcement. Rick Wilking/Reuters

On Sunday, Biden’s office said the 82-year-old has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. Biden and his family said they are “reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump led bipartisan well-wishes following the announcement, posting on Truth Social: “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

In contrast, Trump Jr. and other MAGA figures have fueled speculation about the timing of the news, suggesting the cancer diagnosis was kept secret to boost Biden’s re-election prospects and that O’Connor, his White House physician, should face investigation.

The debate over whether Biden was mentally and physically fit enough to serve a second term in office, as he originally planned and his 2024 campaign team frequently assured, has been reignited following a number of damning claims made in the book Original Sin, from CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson.

Among the book’s revelations is that Biden’s aides were so concerned about his deteriorating spine that they believed he might require a wheelchair during a potential second term in the White House.

“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer—or is this yet another cover-up???” Trump Jr. posted Sunday on X.

Biden posted Monday on X: “Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.” Joe Biden X

MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson also claimed that Biden’s new diagnosis is actually “the worst cover-up in the history of the Presidency.”

“They knew. They lied. They hid it. For power. People need to be held accountable for this. Evil,” Johnson wrote on X.

Biden himself offered heartfelt thanks Monday to those who have shown “love and support” after his cancer announcement.

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places,” Biden posted, alongside a photo of himself and the former first lady.