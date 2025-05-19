Donald Trump Jr. and MAGAworld quickly pounced on the news of Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis with rampant speculation about a “cover-up” of the true state of the former president’s health.

Hours after Biden’s office announced on Sunday that he was diagnosed with a “more aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, Trump Jr. boosted a conspiracy that had already been making rounds among MAGA influencers and pundits.

“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” he wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup??? pic.twitter.com/fSqtDmcX4p — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 18, 2025

Just before he asked the question, Trump Jr. wrote in another X post that he “agreed 100%” with an image that read: “Politics aside, we wish him a speedy recovery!”

Many others in MAGAworld speculated that Biden and the Democratic Party had long been aware of the cancer diagnosis but chose to cover it up. Right-wing influencer Benny Johnson branded it “the most dangerous cover-up in the history of the presidency.”

“You’re telling me that the best doctors and testing on earth did not find Biden’s cancer in all these years of testing? Was every medical report a lie? For how long? Bullshit,” he wrote. “Absolute scandal. They knew. They lied. They hid it. For power. People need to be held accountable for this. Evil.”

This is the Most Dangerous Cover-up in the History of the Presidency:



Last summer, White House Physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor swore to the American people that Joe Biden was “completely fit for the Presidency” — no issues, nothing to see.



Now we learn Biden has “advanced”prostate… pic.twitter.com/JryrV92wXv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2025

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s former White House physician, said it was “unbelievable” that Biden’s medical team missed the cancer.

“Care at the White House should be second to none,” he said. “The truth is, his physician was more concerned about assisting with the political cover-up than providing world-class medical care.”

Far-right activist Laura Loomer, who has enjoyed a direct line to President Donald Trump in recent months, said she saw the news coming, claiming that “Biden has been terminally ill for a long time. It’s just been kept a secret.”

Joe Biden has been diagnosed with Prostate Cancer.



As I reported several months ago, Biden has been terminally ill for a long time.



It’s just been kept a secret. Terminal means 6 months to 1 year to live. Of course, there’s always outliers. But in July of 2024, I reported on… https://t.co/B0GAxrSHx4 pic.twitter.com/EvYfgfNrug — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 18, 2025

“He won’t be alive much longer in my opinion,” she said. “He and his family are announcing this now to make people feel bad since there’s a book coming out about his mental decline and the cover-up of how sick he has been these last four years.”

Conservative podcaster Tim Pool mused that it was unlikely that Biden’s doctors missed the cancer if he enjoyed “best medical care and screenings for four years.”

“They’d have found it and it means he’s likely had it since before dropping out,” he said. “Democrats knew.”

Biden was under constant medical surveillance by the most sophisticated medical team on earth, and after all the lies we were told about his health, we’re supposed to believe they just plum didn’t notice he had cancer that metastasized to the bone until now? Come. On. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 18, 2025

Sean Davis, CEO and co-founder of conservative news outlet The Federalist, pointed out that Biden was “under constant medical surveillance by the most sophisticated medical team on earth.”

“After all the lies we were told about his health, we’re supposed to believe they just plum didn’t notice he had cancer that metastasized to the bone until now?” he said.

Trump superfan Bill Mitchell claimed that Biden “has likely had prostate cancer for four to six years.”

Ok, not to seem dark at a sad moment, but to get to this point, Biden has likely had prostrate cancer for 4 to 6 years. Is it possible that they knew the whole time and the plan was for Biden to be elected then step down for health reasons, placing Kamala in the White House? pic.twitter.com/HSJKjD4a4G — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) May 18, 2025

“Is it possible that they knew the whole time and the plan was for Biden to be elected then step down for health reasons, placing Kamala in the White House?” he asked.

Collin Rugg, co-owner of conservative news website Trending Politics, reposted a July video of Biden struggling to climb up the stairs to an airplane.

“We were called conspiracy theorists who posted ‘cheap fakes’ when we shared videos like this of Biden barely being able to walk by himself,” he said. “Are we supposed to believe that this aggressive cancer was just found and wasn’t covered up by the Biden admin / media?”

Video resurfaces of President Biden barely being able to walk up the short stairs back in mid July.



Today, we found out that Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.



We were called conspiracy theorists who posted “cheap fakes” when we shared videos… pic.twitter.com/Qk2vRRa6Ur — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2025

But a separate camp of conservatives, led by Trump himself, struck a more sensitive tone following the announcement of Biden’s diagnosis.

The president took a break from his usual Truth Social tirades against his predecessor to send his well wishes.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump said. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor-Greene offered up prayers for Biden, noting that her own father succumbed to cancer in 2021.

“I’m sorry to see this news,” she said on X. “Cancer is truly awful.”

Conservative pundit Piers Morgan blasted “vile cr-p flying around” that he said were “mocking, celebrating, or playing partisan politics with Joe Biden’s health news.”

I’m going to block anyone I see - and there’s already a lot of this vile crap flying around - mocking, celebrating, or playing partisan politics with Joe Biden’s health news. The man has served his country for 50yrs and is fighting for his life. Show some bloody respect. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 18, 2025

“The man has served his country for 50 yrs and is fighting for his life,” he said. “Show some bloody respect.”

Right-wing influencer Meghan McCain also shut down her own base’s speculations of a “cover-up.”

“I don’t want to hear anything else about Biden’s health coverup, tell all’s, interviews with staff etc,” she wrote. “Let the Biden family be in peace right now. This is all just so sad and imprudent.”