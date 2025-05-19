Politics

Joe Biden Breaks Silence After Aggressive Cancer Diagnosis

The former president’s statement comes after it was revealed his prostate cancer has spread to his bones.

Joe Biden with Jill Biden and a cat, a photo issued in his first statement about his cancer diagnosis.
Joe Biden/X

Former President Joe Biden on Monday morning released his first statement about his cancer diagnosis.

“Cancer touches us all,” Biden wrote in a post on X, alongside a photo of himself with former first lady Jill Biden and a gray cat. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Brett Bachman, Matt Young, Josephine Harvey
President Donald J. Trump

Biden’s statement comes the day after his office revealed that he was diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer on Friday. The cancer, which has spread to Biden’s bones, “appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” his office said.

The 82-year-old and his family are “reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” his office said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated...

