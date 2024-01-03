Cancer Survivor Fox Host Reads Hate Mail Telling Him to Die

Fox News host Neil Cavuto may be regretting his decision to periodically read viewer mail on his show.

He did another brutal segment featuring hateful comments Tuesday, including one message which urged him to either retire “or just die.”

A few weeks after doing a Christmas-themed reading of letters from those he deemed “naughty or nice,” the longtime anchor of Your World once again had plenty of submissions that fell into the former category.

“How about resolving not to be such a left-wing lunatic?” one person wrote.

“Alright,” Cavuto responded casually as he pretended to take notes. “‘Don’t be a left-wing lunatic.’ Got it!”

While another viewer instructed him to “make a resolution to stop saying bad things about Trump,” who is “perfect,” someone else had the opposite view: “Would it kill you while ripping Joe Biden’s economy to now and then go after Donald Trump and his far worse economy? You never seem to say boo about him. I guess once a right-wing nut, always a right-wing nut! Pathetic!”

After hearing a couple more accusations of being “left-wing,” Cavuto read one email from someone by the name of Tony: “Here’s a good resolution: Retire or just die. Doesn’t really matter which you do first.”

In 2021, Cavuto, a cancer survivor, received death threats while fighting COVID for urging viewers to get vaccinated. He has also emerged as a target of Trump’s complaints for stating publicly that he wouldn’t bend over backwards in his coverage of the former president.

Of that listener’s resolution, Cavuto said, “That sounds like a cruel thing to say.” He went on to read some positive messages, including from his family.

“We all think you are the funniest, warmest, cutest, and most brilliant anchor out there,” read a message from his wife, Mary, and three kids. “Your smile lights up our home and every word out of your mouth stimulates our hungry brains. You are the very embodiment of a saint… and no one handles a grill better than Neil Cavuto. That makes you not only delicious but a great dad too!”

“Oh you guys—how did that one slip in there?” Cavuto joked.