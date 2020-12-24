Holiday Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   
    Candace Cameron Bure Denies Participating in Brother Kirk Cameron's Maskless Caroling

    HO HO NO

    Emily Shugerman

    Gender Reporter

    Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

    Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure denied participating in her brother’s caroling protests Wednesday, after the family faced backlash for Kirk Cameron’s maskless singalong at a mall in Thousand Oaks, California. In a tweet, Cameron Bure said she had not attended “any recent caroling events” and that she personally chooses to socially distance and wear a mask when in public—the same measures required by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, which Cameron’s protest purposefully defied. “However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family,” she added. “I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard.”

