Candace Cameron Bure Denies Participating in Brother Kirk Cameron’s Maskless Caroling

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure denied participating in her brother’s caroling protests Wednesday, after the family faced backlash for Kirk Cameron’s maskless singalong at a mall in Thousand Oaks, California. In a tweet, Cameron Bure said she had not attended “any recent caroling events” and that she personally chooses to socially distance and wear a mask when in public—the same measures required by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, which Cameron’s protest purposefully defied. “However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family,” she added. “I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard.”