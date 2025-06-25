MAGA Firebrand Candace Owens ‘Embarrassed’ She Supported Trump

MAGA firebrand Candace Owens is having big regrets about campaigning for President Donald Trump.

“He’s been a chronic disappointment. And I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him,” the right-wing commentator said during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, in which she blasted Trump’s handling of the Israel-Iran conflict.

“I don’t know where we go from here, but this is not the candidate I voted for,” she added.

Candace Owens attends President Donald Trump's Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in 2019. YURI GRIPAS/Yuri Gripas/REUTERS

After years of loyally championing Trump, Owens has spent recent months in an awkward retreat from her once-unwavering support. In April, she slammed the president’s assault on Harvard University, accusing him of “fighting against free speech in America” and declaring, “I don’t recognize this administration right now.”

Now, the former Daily Wire host has joined the MAGA wing openly critical of Trump’s decision to involve the U.S. in the Israel-Iran conflict by launching strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities Sunday.

“Trump is betraying MAGA,” she said on The Stephen A. Smith Show last week, echoing other Trump loyalists such as Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who have accused the president of breaking his promise to end America’s “endless” foreign wars.

Owens contradicted Trump’s claim that Iran was on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons, saying there was “no imminent threat” to the United States. She suggested that “Israel-first neocons” had “infiltrated” the MAGA movement.

“This was not Trump’s decision—it was Bibi Netanyahu’s decision. And that is the reason that he did it. We’re very aware that Israel is dictating our foreign policy, and we’d now like that to stop,” she told Piers Morgan.

Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk at the 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit. Owens was once a key member of the Turning Point USA, the MAGA youth organization co-founded by Kirk. Jabin Botsford/Getty Images

Owens also called Israel a “terrorist state” that is “imparting a genocide and a holocaust on the Gazan people.”

“I’m really over this idea that somehow Israel has the moral high-ground and we have to get behind them,” she added.

Citing a $100 million donation his 2024 campaign received from pro-Israel billionaire and Dallas Mavericks owner Miriam Adelson, the often-inflammatory pundit suggested Trump had struck a “deal with the devil” and delivered his “pound of flesh” by attacking Iran.