Achieve the Smile You Always Wanted Without Any Uncomfortable and Expensive Metal in Your Mouth
ALL SMILES
Whether it's professional events like office holiday parties or family occasions like weddings or reunions, you want to look and feel your best. But crooked or imperfect teeth can seriously hinder your self-confidence from truly shining. Candid can help you attain your ideal teeth with its clear aligners—at a fraction of the cost of competitors or traditional braces. And while other clear aligner providers use dentists (who have 4 years of training), Candid only uses orthodontists (who need 7 years of training) with experience in tooth movement.
You can begin your journey to straighter teeth (and renewed self-confidence) right at-home. This kit comes with everything you need to get started. Use the provided materials to make an impression of your teeth, then send it back to Candid—and an orthodontist in its network will develop a custom treatment plan just for you. In-person appointments are also available at Candid's studios in states like New York, California, Texas, and more at no cost. Check here and see if there is a studio near you.
Candid Starter Kit
You are under no commitment to purchase the aligners after reviewing your custom-made plan. But if you decide to move forward, Candid will ship the aligners directly to you, and its orthodontists will monitor your treatment (average of 6 months) remotely. If you've followed your treatment plan and you're not happy with your results, Candid will have your orthodontist re-evaluate your treatment to see if they can achieve a better outcome.
