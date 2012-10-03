Candidates Debate Regulation

CHEAT SHEET
The candidates might both think some regulation of the economy is important, but anything more specific, and they seem to disagree. “Regulation is essential. You can’t have a free-market work if you don’t have regulation,” Romney said at the debate Wednesday night. “You couldn’t have people opening up banks in their garage and making loans.” Romney said he would replace the Dodd-Frank banking-reform law, arguing it’s “the biggest kiss that’s been given to New York banks, that I’ve ever seen.” Obama responded saying Romney’s approach would enable the “reckless behavior” that led to the 2008 crisis. “Does anybody out there think that the big problem we had is there was too much oversight and regulation of Wall Street? Because if you do, then Governor Romney is your candidate,” Obama said.