Cannes Film Festival: Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Mel Gibson, and More

The Cannes Film Festival will be full of red carpet royalty this year. Selections were announced early Thursday morning and the movies are replete with A-list names, including Brad Pitt and Sean Penn, who are expected to attend on behalf of the highly anticipated Tree of Life. Johnny Depp will likely attend to represent Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Jodie Foster should be on hand for The Beaver, though it is unclear if her co-star Mel Gibson will be there as well. Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris will open the festival, which runs from May 11 to May 22 and includes 49 feature films. In addition to Allen, Pedro Almodovar’s The Skin I Live In is slated to premiere—that is, if it is finished in time.