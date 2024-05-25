Cannes Usher Who Rushed Kelly Rowland in Tiff With ANOTHER Star
NO-CANNES-DO
The female usher who got a stern finger-wagging from Kelly Rowland at Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday was apparently involved in another red carpet scuffle with a different actress just days later. Video shared to social media appeared to show that same guard in a heated confrontation with Dominican actress Massiel Taveras, apparently stemming, once again, from the usher’s attempts to hurry Taveras along. As the usher started to put her arms around Taveras to guide her forward, the actress reacted by shoving the usher away from her. The confrontation continued as Taveras, visibly angry, exchanged words with the usher and two others who tried to move her up the Palais des Festivals staircase. It was the second incident between that usher and a non-white actress this year at Cannes. After Rowland’s viral confrontation, Rowland suggested race played a role when she addressed it on Thursday: “There were other women that attended the carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off.”