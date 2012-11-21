Cannibal Cop Planned ‘Girl Meat’

No wonder the Cannibal Cop was denied bail for Thanksgiving. New York City prosecutors said that Gilberto Valle, the NYPD officer known as the “cannibal cop” for his plan to cook and eat his victims, planned a Thanksgiving feast of “girl meat” before being caught. According to prosecutors, Valle told a co-conspirator that turkey alone wouldn’t satisfy him this year, and he was planning to eat “some girl meat.” Valle allegedly said his victim “has to be abducted. I know where she lives. I will grab her from her house.” Valle’s attorney insists this is all “fantasy,” which she compared with “Star Trek geeks and science-fiction movie guys who dress up and go to conventions.” A judge denied Valle’s bail request, and his trial has been scheduled for Jan. 22.
