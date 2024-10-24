‘Can’t Take This Anymore!’: Joy Behar Has ‘Breakdown’ on ‘The View’

With 12 days left, Joy Behar is officially sick of this election.

On Thursday’s The View, the co-host shared her reaction to a clip from an “undecided voter” who complained after Kamala Harris’ Wednesday night town hall on CNN that this election “feels like high school gossip.” According to the focus group participant, the candidates should “stop trashing each other.”

“This woman doesn’t know what she’s talking about, if you ask my opinion,” Behar shot back. “‘I’m still on the fence,’” she added in a mocking tone. “Get off the fence, all right? It’s a presidential candidate with credentials versus some kind of a nutcase. That’s what you are up against.”

Behar then added, “Stop with the fence already, I’m sick of it! I can’t take it anymore! You see, I’m having a breakdown. I can’t wait for election day so I can sleep at night!”

During the town event, Harris pointed out several times that Trump was “unstable” and “unfit to serve.” But Behar said any critique of Trump pales in comparison to the insults Trump has hurled at Harris.

“Now he’s saying that Kamala is stupid and everything else,” Behar said. “She’s not supposed to respond to that?”

After Sunny Hostin said that Americans should be “very concerned about what happens if and when [Harris] wins,” since she is expecting a “blue tsunami,” Behar said she hopes her co-host is correct about the latter. “I’m not a religious person, but for this I will pray,” she said.