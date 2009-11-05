CHEAT SHEET

    Health Care

    Capitol Overrun by Tea-Party Protesters

    Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo

    Michele Bachmann's "Super Bowl of Freedom" is off to a good start: The 4,000 or so protesters who showed up at the Capitol Building Thursday were greeted by 45 to 60 members of the GOP. Speaking to the crowd, House Minority Leader John Boehner called the Democrats’ health-care bill “the greatest threat to freedom that I’ve seen in the 19 years I’ve been in Washington.” Michele Bachmann told the crowd, “It was Thomas Jefferson who said a revolution every now and then is a good thing.” Rep. Pete Hoekstra said that the Democrats “wanna take your freedoms away.”

