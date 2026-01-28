Capitol Police Reveal Huge Surge in Threats Against Congress

NASA Plane Makes Fiery Emergency Landing After Mechanical Issue
BELLY FLOP
A NASA aircraft was forced to make a fiery emergency landing after experiencing a mechanical issue mid-flight, prompting a swift response from emergency crews on the ground. Dramatic video footage shows the NASA WB-57 aircraft catch fire as it skids on its belly along the runway at Ellington Airfield in Houston after it was forced to make an emergency landing. The plane, which was being used as a research aircraft, had two people on board at the time. Nobody was injured. A NASA spokesperson told KTVU the plane’s landing gear had failed, which caused the plane to slide gears-up. Houston airport officials temporarily closed the runway while crews worked to remove the aircraft, said Jim Szczesniak, the airport system’s director of aviation. He added that first responders, including a team from a military subcontractor and the Houston Fire Department, were on the scene. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.