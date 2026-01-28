Trump Trashed Ilhan Omar Hours Before Town Hall Attack

President Donald Trump slammed Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar just hours before she was attacked during a town hall Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

Trump, 79, took a swipe at Omar during his speech in Iowa on Tuesday afternoon.

The president has regularly mocked Omar and has targeted her on his Truth Social account. On Tuesday, when he mentioned her name sarcastically in Iowa, members of the crowd loudly booed. Trump called her a “wise guy.”

A man is tackled after spraying an unknown substance using a syringe (seen on the floor at R) at US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (out of frame) during a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 27, 2026. OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images

“She comes from a country that’s a disaster,” Trump said, referencing her Somali heritage. “It’s probably... it’s not even a country. It barely has a government. They’re good at one thing-pirates.”

The president then continued, “But they don’t do that anymore because they get the same treatment from us as the drug dealers get” before imitating the sound of an attack, “Boom! Boom! Boom!”

Omar was sprayed with an unidentified liquid by a man from the audience who rushed towards her carrying a syringe.

A man is tackled after spraying an unknown substance at US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN). OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images

She posted on X that she was “OK” and said “I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work.



I don’t let bullies win.



Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 28, 2026