MAGA Foe Torches Trump’s ‘Weird Obsession’ After Unhinged Rant

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has fired back at President Donald Trump’s over-the-top rant about the need to “get her the hell out” of the country.

Trump took the podium in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, ostensibly to give an address on affordability—something he called a “hoax.” But, as the assembled crowd clutched signs saying ‘BIGGER PAYCHECKS,’ the 79-year-old’s speech quickly devolved into a bigoted campaign-style rally. The xenophobic segue ended with the attendees chanting, “Send her back!”

Omar fled the civil war in Somalia to come to the U.S. and became a citizen in 2000. Trump started his rant by falsely claiming she is in the country illegally. “I love this Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is, with the little turban … She … does nothing but b---h,” he said, claiming the country has “nothing” and people “kill each other all the time.”

Omar has frequently been targeted by Trump's attacks. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Congressional B

He also repeated the false claim that Omar married her brother to gain entry into the States. Trump then characterized countries including Somalia as “filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime,” and echoed a phrase that triggered a major uproar during his first term by calling some nations “s---holes.”

Clapping back, Omar seemed more concerned for the aging president’s welfare, rather than being angry about his outburst. Sharing a clip of the bizarre rally, she wrote on X: “Trump’s obsession with me is beyond weird. He needs serious help.

“Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead. He continues to be a national embarrassment.”

The event in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, was—at least ostensibly—about affordability. Alex Wong/Getty Images

She said something similar earlier this month after Trump launched another tirade against her native country. During an extraordinary outburst in a Cabinet meeting, the president called Omar “garbage” and labeled the East African nation where she was born “barely a country.”

Responding to the diatribe, Omar wrote on X, “His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs.”

Trump seems to be teeing up some sort of action in Minnesota, a state with a large Somali population. He has frequently attacked Omar and also Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, whom he has taken to calling a “re---d” of late.

“They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest,” he said in the Cabinet meeting, during which he also fell asleep. “Somebody said, ‘Oh, that’s not politically correct.’ I don’t care. I don’t want them in our country.”

Omar is a regular target of Trump’s and MAGA’s outrage. In 2019, he launched a racist attack on Omar and the three other women of color in the progressive Democratic group known as “The Squad”—Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, and Massachusetts’s Ayanna Pressley—telling them to “go back” to where they came from.

That sentiment has colored much of his subsequent attacks on Omar. The White House has been asked to comment on Trump’s outburst in Pennsylvania.