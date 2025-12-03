MAGA Target Calls for ‘Creepy’ Trump to Get Help After Jaw-Dropping Rant

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has blasted Donald Trump after the president launched a terrifying tirade against her native country of Somalia.

During an extraordinary outburst in a Cabinet meeting, Trump called Omar, a longtime enemy, “garbage” and labeled the East African nation where she was born “barely a country.”

Omar, a U.S. citizen who came to America as a child while fleeing Somalia’s civil war, is a regular target of Trump’s and MAGA’s outrage.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is frequently the target of attacks from Donald Trump and other MAGA figures. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In 2019, he launched a racist attack on Omar and the three other women of color in the progressive Democratic group known as “The Squad”—Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, and Massachusetts’s Ayanna Pressley—telling them to “go back” to where they came from.

In an X post while sharing a clip of Trump’s latest diatribe, Omar wrote, “His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs.”

Trump’s attacks on Omar came during the lengthy and fawning Cabinet meeting in front of the press, during which the 79-year-old president at times appeared to struggle to stay awake.

His remarks about Omar followed a question about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the 2024 Democratic vice-presidential nominee, whom Trump has been widely condemned for referring to as “retarded.”

“Walz is a grossly incompetent man. There’s something wrong with him,” Trump said. “And when you look at what he’s done with Somalia, which is barely a country, they have no anything. They just run around killing each other. There’s no structure.”

“And when I see somebody like Ilhan Omar—who I don’t know at all, but I always watch her. For years, I’ve watched her complain about our Constitution, she’s being treated badly, the United States is a bad place. Hates everybody, hates Jewish people, hates everybody,” Trump added. “And I think she’s an incompetent person. She’s a real terrible person.”

The 79-year-old Donald Trump was frequently seen dozing off during the Cabinet meeting at the White House. Chip Somodevilla /Getty Images

Trump went on to attack Somali immigrants in Minnesota, pushing the unverified claim that 88 percent are on welfare.

“They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest,” he said. “Somebody said, ‘Oh, that’s not politically correct.’ I don’t care. I don’t want them in our country.”

He then claimed the U.S. is at a “tipping point” and will go the “wrong way” if it keeps “taking in garbage into our country.”

“Ilhan Omar is garbage. Her friends are garbage. These aren’t people that work. These are people that say, ‘Let’s go, come on, let’s make this place great.’ These are people that do nothing but complain.

“They complain and do nothing but b---h. We don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it.”

Trump has also repeatedly attacked Somali immigrants in the wake of the shooting of two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., despite the suspect being an Afghan national.

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing sweeping ICE raids targeting Somali immigrants in Minnesota living unlawfully in the U.S., the latest example of its hardline immigration agenda.