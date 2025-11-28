Walz Demands Trump’s MRI Results After Unhinged Slur Attack

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz clapped back at Donald Trump’s use of an offensive slur against him by demanding the president release the results of an MRI scan he was revealed to have undergone last month.

During a Thursday night Thanksgiving Truth Social rant in the wake of the previous day’s fatal shooting by an Afghan national of National Guardsmen near the White House, Trump, 79, described Walz as “seriously ret---ed” over his supposed stance on Somali immigrants “ripping off” America.

In response, Walz, 61, posted on X alongside a screenshot of Trump’s late-night post that had targeted him by name, with a four-word riposte that read simply: “Release the MRI results.”

Tim Walz's pithy but punchy response to Trump's slur. X

Walz’s jab referenced Trump’s disclosure that he underwent an MRI in October. Trump has called the scan “perfect” but declined to say which body part was imaged, or why they did it.

In his Thanksgiving message to reporters at Mar-a-Lago Trump vowed to “permanently pause migration” from “all Third World Countries” and re-upped attacks on Minnesota’s Somali community and Rep. Ilhan Omar, while blaming immigrants for crime.

In an accompanying Thanksgiving post on Truth Social, Trump fixated on Minnesota, claiming that “Somalian gangs are roving the streets,” and claimed the state was being “completely taken over.”

As well as slighting Walz, he threatened to terminate Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota and attacked Omar as “the worst ‘Congressman/woman’ in our Country.”

Trump also participated in a call with U.S. service members from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Thanksgiving Day on November 27, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Pete Marovich/Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Walz and Trump have sparred for years. The governor—Kamala Harris’ 2024 running mate—repeatedly needled “weird” Trump as on the campaign trail.

Trump’s latest tirade came hours after the White House ordered heightened checks on green card holders from “countries of concern,” following Wednesday’s shooting in D.C. in which two National Guard members were critically injured, one of whom, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, has since died.

The Afghan suspect, who was hospitalized, arrived in 2021, and his asylum application was approved under the Trump earlier this year. He was also confirmed to have worked during the Afghanistan war with U.S. forces, including the CIA, and as such had been vetted by the security services.

Shot National Guard Members Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom, who was killed in the attack. US Department of Justice

Trump’s mysterious MRI scan is the latest in a long list of concerns surrounding the president’s health. After an October 2025 visit to Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump blurted out that he’d had an MRI, boasting of “some of the best reports…they’ve ever seen.” Days later, he said, he had “no idea what they analyzed.”

The White House issued only a short memo, omitting any mention of a cognitive test, and did not answer questions about precisely what was scanned. But outside physicians have challenged Trump’s rosy description of the results.

Beyond the scan, there have been mounting signs fueling questions about the president’s fitness, including a report this week that Trump has a sharply reduced public schedule, now often starting after midday and featuring fewer events than in his first term.

Critics have suggested his on-camera moments indicate a slowing of speech and energy. MS Now anchor Katy Tur told the Daily Beast podcast she’s observed an evident decline.