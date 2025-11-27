Top Doctor Warns There’s Reason to Be ‘Worried’ About Trump’s Cognitive Decline

A top doctor has warned that there’s “reason to be worried” about President Donald Trump’s declining health.

His comments follow a New York Times report revealing that Trump had dramatically reduced his work schedule compared to his first term in office, carrying out 1,029 engagements against 1,688 in the first 10 months, a drop of 39 percent.

Now, a leading public health physician, Dr. Vin Gupta, has claimed that Trump is visibly slowing down, saying “clearly something is happening” to his mental capability.

“Clearly they’re not getting MRIs just because that’s just the moment that we live in,” Gupata said during an appearance on The MeidasTouch Podcast. “There’s a reason, and they’re worried.

“Frankly, piecing this all together, there’s a reason to be worried based on his public performance.”

Gupta, who previously served as chief medical officer at Amazon, annihilated Trump’s claims that he didn’t know which part of his body he had an MRI scan on during a check-up in October, calling it “utter nonsense.”

Speaking to the press on Air Force One, the president admitted he had undergone the scan during a visit to Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 10, but was evasive about why.

Gupta also questioned Trump’s mental fitness. “It is clear there is age-related cognitive decline, that’s obvious,” he said.

“His response to somebody fainting in the Oval Office conveyed that, he didn’t show any signs of concern, he didn’t really do anything, he was slow to respond—and that slowness and fatigue you’re seeing more and more in his public events.”

Trump appeared disengaged after a man passed out in the Oval Office. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

A now-infamous image shows Trump looking disengaged after a guest fainted during a presentation on the price of GLP-1 weight loss drugs at the Oval Office on Nov. 6. Trump stands up at his desk but pays no attention as Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, helps the man, holding his legs in the air.

Gupta also pointed out that he’s “confused a lot,” and “sometimes mumbles incoherent nonsense when he’s asked a question in the press pool, in the Oval Office.”

He then asked podcast host Ben Meiselas to “imagine if President [Joe] Biden did any of those things. He did a fraction of it from what I saw in the lead-up to the 2024 election, and people forced him out of the race.

The president has reduced his number of engagements, according to a new report. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“You’re not seeing that level of scrutiny until now, maybe you’re starting to see signs of it.”

A key concern, Gupta said, was Trump’s well-known aversion to exercise. It’s been reported that Trump regards the body like a battery with finite energy, and exercise only diminishes that charge.

“President Biden was active on the weekends,” Gupta said.

“From a cognitive standpoint, sure, you slow down when you hit late seventies, early eighties, no one denied that with President Biden, he had his moments.”

He added, “In this case, the White House is refusing to even acknowledge the president is showing obvious signs of age-related decline, one. Two, you don’t really see him doing anything physically active. President [Barack] Obama, President George W. Bush, President Biden, our last three presidents prior to Trump regularly worked [exercise] into their daily life.”

He added, “Physical activity is one way to guard against the onset of cognitive decline.”

Trump's made-up hands have been a relentless center for speculation into Trump's health. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Beast did not immediately receive a response from the White House.

Despite the speculation, the White House has remained steadfast in its public confidence in Trump’s health. On Nov. 4 Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that, “as you all know because you are all witness to it every single day, the president is in optimal physical health.”

Following the Times’ analysis of Trump’s reduced workload, he had a thing or two to say himself, hitting back with a furious tirade in a post on Truth Social.