President Donald Trump admitted that he underwent an MRI scan during what was meant to be just a routine medical checkup earlier this month.

The 79-year-old told reporters aboard Air Force One that he received the scan during a visit to Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 10, clearing up some of the confusion over what actually happened during the checkup.

Speaking as he flew from Malaysia to Japan as part of a wider Asian tour, Trump said: “I got an MRI; it was perfect.”

He did not say what prompted the test—which is not usually carried out during routine checkups—despite being asked directly by reporters.

Speculation has long swirled about Trump’s physical well-being, even though the White House insists he is a picture of health.

“I gave you the full results,” he continued. “We had an MRI… you know the whole thing. And it was perfect.”

WOAH: Trump just accidentally let it slip that he got an MRI scan at Walter Reed recently. His team claimed his visit was for a regular physical but MRI scans are not done at a routine physical. They’re for diagnosing serious conditions. Very weird… pic.twitter.com/SlRGxWAP1w — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 27, 2025

Asked “what in particular” this involved, Trump said, “You can ask the doctors.”

He said doctors were travelling on the plane. “I think they gave you a very conclusive—nobody has ever given you reports like I gave you. And if I didn’t think it was going to be good either, I would let you know, negatively.

“I wouldn’t run, I’d do something. Erm, erm. The doctors said some of the best reports—for the age—some of the best reports they’ve ever seen.”

The President said his test results were positive, despite not saying why he'd had them in the first place. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

In October, the White House released a single-page memo following his visit to Walter Reed, saying Trump was in “excellent overall health.”

It said he had undergone “advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventative health assessments.”

Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was asked what was meant by “advanced imaging” during a press conference at the White House last Thursday.

Trump is on a diplomatic tour of Asia, seen here with Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace on October 27, 2025. Pool/Getty Images

She did not specify that he had had an MRI.

Instead, she said, “Advanced imaging is something that presidents receive, and people receive, when they go to the doctor. And so we provide a detailed readout of that physical, and I would encourage you back to that.”

She added, “I don’t know the exact imaging that took place, as the physician’s note said the president is in incredibly good shape and I think that’s evidenced here every single day.”

Swirling rumors about Trump’s ailments have persisted in casting a grey cloud over his claims of perfect health. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Bruising on the backs of the president’s hands has become a familiar sight during his public appearances, as have his swollen ankles.

MRI scans, or Magnetic Resonance Imaging, are used to evaluate a wide range of conditions that usually affect organs, soft tissues, bones, and joints.

They are used to provide medics with a detailed picture of the human body’s interior.

Bruises on the backs of Trump’s hands have been spotted on several occasions. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

According to the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, “It is often used for disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment monitoring.”

The White House said in July that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The condition is often associated with leg swelling. It is common among older adults and is benign.

Trump’s diplomatic tour of Asia saw him meet with leaders in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, before jetting off to Japan to meet the country’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, and Emperor Naruhito.

He is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.