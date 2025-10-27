Trump Trolled After Giving Quack Medical Advice

California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined an internet chorus trolling President Donald Trump for doling out bonkers medical advice for women and children in the middle of the night.

The 79-year-old president, who was in Malaysia on Sunday, shared a Truth Social post at 4 a.m. local time that offered a combination of ill-advised and outright impossible suggestions about pain relievers and vaccine schedules for pregnant women and children.

Newsom responded with an unflattering photo of Trump taking off his jacket during a campaign stop at McDonald’s last year.

“Won’t be taking medical advice from someone who can’t spell hepatitis and looks like this,” he wrote.

Trump had posted, “Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS! President DJT.”

It was almost a verbatim copy of a widely debunked Truth Social that Trump shared last month, leading several social media users to point out that the president still has no idea what he’s talking about.

Before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending that infants receive the hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth, nearly 20,000 babies and children were infected annually in the U.S., most often through perinatal transmission from an infected mother, according to the Hepatitis B Foundation.

Prior to the universal birth dose recommendation, most infections went undiagnosed until later in life, when liver cancer or significant liver damage had already developed.

“Please don’t take medical advice from someone who still can’t spell ‘hepatitis’ and who doesn’t know there are not individual M,M,R shots available,” wrote epidemiologist Tara C. Smith on Bluesky.

Only the combined measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine is currently approved for use in the U.S.. Breaking up shots has no medical value and leads to higher costs and lower vaccination rates, public health experts told CNN.

Some social media users also suggested that Trump’s re-post lands differently during the government shutdown.

“Pregnant Women, DON’T TAKE PARENTING ADVICE FROM A CONVICTED FELON WHO OWNED A TEENAGE BEAUTY PAGEANT AND HAS SHUT DOWN THE GOVERNMENT TO HIDE THE FACT THAT HE WAS BEST FRIENDS WITH THE MOST NOTORIOUS CHILD RAPIST IN MODERN HISTORY,” wrote West Wing star Bradley Whitford on Bluesky.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has used the shutdown as an excuse not to seat Rep.-Elect Adelita Grijalva, who won a Sept. 23 special election in Arizona to fill her late father’s seat.

Grijalva has vowed to provide the decisive 218th signature on a petition to force a vote on whether the Department of Justice must release its investigative files on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was a close friend of President Donald Trump for years.

Johnson has refused to call a vote on the bill, which Trump opposes, but the bipartisan discharge petition would bypass party leadership and bring the bill to the floor.

The speaker nevertheless told Fox Business Network last week that his refusal to seat Grijalva—who could easily be sworn in during a pro forma session—“has zero to do with Epstein.”

The shutdown has dragged on since Sept. 30, when the government ran out of funding. Democrats say they won’t vote for the GOP spending plan until Republicans roll back cuts to Medicaid and extend health insurance tax credits, which are needed to keep premiums from skyrocketing next year.

“Can’t afford healthcare? No problem! President Trump provides medical advice to all Americans for FREE,” entrepreneur and former Obama official Brandon Friedman wrote on Bluesky.

Apparently in this case, though, you get what you pay for.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists refuted Trump’s original post by saying that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, is one of the only safe options for treating pain and fever during pregnancy, which can be dangerous for both the mother and fetus.

Acetaminophen is also safe for children when taken as directed, the American Academy of Pediatrics clarified, and in the U.S., there are no approved individual vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR).