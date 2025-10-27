Newsom Slams Trump and His Top Goons for ‘Endangering Lives’

Gavin Newsom tore into Republicans after a staffing shortage triggered a temporary ground stop in Los Angeles as the government shutdown dragged into its 26th day.

The California governor called out President Donald Trump, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and the top Republicans in Congress after a ground stop at the Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning caused delays of 49 up to 87 minutes.

“Hell of a job, @SecDuffy. Can’t wait to see what you do with NASA,” Newsom’s press office wrote in an X post, taking a jab at reports that Duffy has been gunning for leadership of the space agency.

“Trump’s shut down is endangering American lives,” a second post read. “President Trump, @SpeakerJohnson & @LeaderJohnThune get back to work — you owe it to the American people.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and the Transportation Department for comment.

The stoppage was lifted after about two hours. KTLA reported that the ground stop was caused by a staffing shortage in Oakland and only affected flights between Los Angeles and Oakland.

Earlier on Sunday, Duffy told Fox News that air traffic controllers “got a big, fat zero” waiting for them on payday Tuesday if the shutdown rolls into yet another week.

“So I’ve been out talking to our air traffic controllers, and you can see the stress,” Duffy, 54, said. “These are people that oftentimes live paycheck to paycheck, or one controller has a stay-at-home spouse. They’re concerned about gas in the car, childcare, and mortgages. So I’m seeing the stress come for the controllers.”

Duffy said the shutdown has stretched air traffic controllers thin and pushed them to jump ship toward paid jobs, leaving a shortage of about 2,000 controllers.

“If I don’t feel like I have enough controllers, or enough controllers that are focused, we will slow down traffic, we will stop traffic,” he said. “And that’s why you see the delays in the system. And the job number one is, again, get people to where they’re going safely.”

Democrats and Republicans in Congress remain at odds over healthcare subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

Newsom, 58, and Duffy sparred on X earlier this month over a staffing shortage that similarly left Burbank Airport’s air traffic control tower unmanned.

“Thanks, @realDonaldTrump! Burbank Airport has ZERO air traffic controllers from 4:15pm to 10pm today because of YOUR government shutdown,” the Democratic governor wrote at the time.

Duffy responded by echoing a misleading Republican talking point that pins the blame for the shutdown on Democrats.