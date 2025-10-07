California Governor Gavin Newsom found yet another opportunity to tear into President Donald Trump as the government shutdown triggered a crisis at Burbank Airport.

The airport’s air traffic control tower was unmanned on Monday night after an uptick of air traffic controllers calling in sick, resulting in flight delays. Air traffic controllers are working without pay under the current shutdown.

Newsom called out Trump in a post on X after ABC News reported that the air traffic tower would be unmanned for most of Monday night as the shutdown rolled into its sixth day and lawmakers remained deadlocked.

“Thanks, @realDonaldTrump! Burbank Airport has ZERO air traffic controllers from 4:15pm to 10pm today because of YOUR government shutdown,” the Democratic governor wrote.

Burbank Airport air traffic controllers who spoke to ABC News said they were passing off their duties to the Southern California TRACON, a San Diego-based facility that houses air traffic controllers. Delays were averaging two and a half hours, according to an FAA advisory.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy quickly hit back at Newsom with a post of his own.

“News flash! Your Democrat friends shut down the government because they want to make Americans pay the health care for illegals,” he wrote, echoing a misleading claim that several Republicans have made about the root of the shutdown. “If you’re looking for someone to blame, look in the mirror - we all know it’s your favorite thing to do.”

Earlier on Monday, Duffy said more and more air traffic controllers have been calling in sick, with the shutdown stretching them thin and forcing them to work without pay. The FAA said staffing shortages had also caused delays in the Newark and Denver airports.

“So, we’re tracking sick calls, sick leave, and have we had a slight tick up in sick calls? Yes, and then you’ll see delays that come from that,” Duffy told reporters at Newark Liberty International Airport. “Our priorities are safety. And so, if we have additional sick calls, we will reduce the flow consistent with a rate that’s safe for the American people.”

The government is stuck in a shutdown for a second work week as lawmakers remain at an impasse. Senate Democrats have resisted advancing a short-term funding measure unless Republicans agree to extend Obamacare subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

An analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation estimated that millions of people could see their health care premiums skyrocket from $888 to $1,904 annually starting in 2026 if the enhanced premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act were allowed to expire.

In a Monday night interview with CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lamented the staffing shortages at airports but underscored the importance of extending the health care subsidies.

“Nobody wants to see our military get unpaid or see that you have traffic controllers have to go out on sick time. Nobody wants to see that,” he said. “On the other hand, I am not going to go back to Vermont and tell 45,000 people that they no longer have health care.”