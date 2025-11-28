Donald Trump used a late-night Thanksgiving message to make an offensive slur against a political rival before announcing he wants to pause migration from all “Third World Countries.”

Trump began his epic post with a happy Thanksgiving greeting, but it quickly evolved into an anti-immigration rage-post, blaming “American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up.”

Trump said he would “permanently pause migration” from “all Third World Countries” in the wake of the fatal shooting in Washington D.C, with the suspect being an Afghan national.

President Donald Trump participates in a call with U.S. service members from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Thanksgiving Day on November 27, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The 79-year-old was also fuming about a familiar talking point–Somalia–when he used the slur against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Complaining on Truth Social about America being “Politically Correct” over immigration policies, the president then circled back on his plans to terminate the temporary protected status for Somalis in Minnesota.

The president had earlier in the evening told reporters that “Somalians have caused a lot of trouble” and, ”we’re not taking their people anymore. We’re getting a lot of their people OUT because they’re nothing but trouble."

Last week he claimed the city was a “hub of fraudulent money laundering activity” and he wanted the Somalis living there sent “back to where they came from.”

Trump wrote on Thursday that there were “hundreds of thousands” of refugees from Somalia, “completely taking over” Minnesota.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to media gathered on the first day of school at Deerwood Elementary on September 2, 2025 in Eagan, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

“Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone,” Trump claimed.

“The seriously ret----d Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both,” Trump wrote, shockingly.

Walz reposted Trump’s offensive post on his X account, adding the caption “Release the MRI results.”

Since Trump admitted he had an MRI scan at his medical check up last month, but did not say what the scan was for, debate has raged about the president’s cognitive decline.

Part two of Donald Trump's Truth Social rant. Truth Social

Not content with insulting Walz, Trump then unleashed on Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was born in Somalia but has lived in the U.S. for 30 years.

The president labeled her “the worst ‘Congressman/woman’ in our Country” and said she was “always wrapped in her swaddling hijab.”

He claimed Omar “does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country... and how ‘badly’ she is treated”, calling her “place of origin” a “decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Walz’s and Omar’s offices for comment.

Ilhan Omar attends the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Congressional B

Trump has blamed former President Joe Biden’s immigration policy for the Afghan national who is the suspect in Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Washington, D.C.

The suspect, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan man who has lived in Washington since 2021. CNN reported that he had “applied for asylum in 2024, and it was granted by the Trump administration in April 2025.”

During a press conference on Thursday, Trump called a female reporter “stupid” when she said his Department of Justice this year reported there had been “thorough vetting” by the DHS and FBI of Afghans who had entered the U.S.

When directly asked if the suspect was granted asylum under his watch, Trump dodged the question, stating, “When it comes to asylum, when they’re flown in it’s very hard to get them out, no matter how you want to do it’s very hard to get them out, but we’re going to be getting them all out.”

Trump’s Thursday night Truth Social screed followed suit, adding that America and “certain other foolish countries” were being “just plain STUPID” when it comes to immigration.

Claiming that most immigrants in the U.S. are on “welfare, from failed nations or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels”, Trump said they were being supported through “massive” welfare payments from “patriotic” Americans, “who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form.”

Trump then made his threat to “permanently pause migration” from all Third World Countries, claiming it would “allow the U.S. system to fully recover.”

Trump also said his administration planned to “deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

He noted that “only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation.”

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 26: Members of law enforcement and National Guard soldiers respond to a shooting near the White House on November 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. At least two National Guard soldiers have been shot blocks from the White House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Earlier on Thursday, Trump ordered a review of all green card holders who came from “countries of concern.”

“I have directed a full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern,” Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow said Thursday afternoon in a statement on X.

The Trump appointee stated, “The protection of this country and of the American people remains paramount, and the American people will not bear the cost of the prior administration’s reckless resettlement policies. American safety is non-negotiable.”