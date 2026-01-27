Donald Trump’s Democratic foe Ilhan Omar has clapped back at the president’s perpetual obsession with her personal wealth.

Trump, 79, included the Minnesota congresswoman in a Truth Social post on Monday announcing he was sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to clean up the mess left by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the DHS.

“Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars,“ Trump claimed, spelling her name wrong. “Time will tell all.”

Omar accused Trump of "deflecting" from his failures with lies about her. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Omar, 43, shared Trump’s post and attempted to shoot down his claims as a form of deflection from other issues in his administration.

“Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing and you’re panicking,” she wrote on her X account. “Right on cue, you’re deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of ‘investigations’ have found nothing.”

Omar then weighed in on the ICE raids the president sanctioned in Minneapolis by adding, “Get your goons out of Minnesota.”

By Trump’s social media calculations, Omar has impressively increased her fortune by $14 million in less than a week.

On Jan. 22, Trump posted, “Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is worth over $30 Million Dollars,” mastering the spelling of her name.

Donald Trump posts about Ilhan Omar's worth on Truth Social. screen grab

Donald Trump says Ilhan Omar is worth $44 million. screen grab

He went on, “There is no way such wealth could have been accumulated, legally, while being paid the salary of a politician. She should be investigated for Financial and Political Crimes, and that investigation should start, NOW!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration is investigating any link between Omar’s personal assets and the fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs.

“One must ask themselves why and how is that possible?” Leavitt told reporters on Monday. “Is she connected to the fraud rings that we have taking place within her state and her own district? It’s a question the American people are raising, and the president believes it’s one worth answering.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Omar’s office for comment.

Omar is a regular target for Trump’s venom, including a particularly unhinged Truth Social post earlier this month where he claimed the Somalian-born Democrat had links to the government benefits fraud in Minnesota that MAGA figures have blamed on the state’s Somali American population.

“There is 19 Billion Dollars in Minnesota Somalia Fraud. Fake ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, a constant complainer who hates the USA, knows everything there is to know,” Trump wrote on Jan. 18, again misspelling her name.

“She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia, considered one of the absolutely worst countries in the World. She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump questioned the source of the Somalian-born congresswoman's personal wealth. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Last month, Trump unleashed on Omar in a rant at the White House where he said Somalia is “barely a country.”

Speaking of Omar, he said he did not know her personally, but added, “I think she’s an incompetent person, she’s a real terrible person.”