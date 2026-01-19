Trump, 79, Demands Dem Nemesis Be Jailed in Raging Meltdown

President Donald Trump has called for Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar to be deported after she pointed out that he was rejected by voters in the state in three separate elections.

In a typically deranged Truth Social post, the 79-year-old president baselessly suggested Omar could be behind an alleged large-scale government benefits fraud scandal in Minnesota, which MAGA figures have attempted to largely blame on the state’s Somali population.

“There is 19 Billion Dollars in Minnesota Somalia Fraud. Fake ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, a constant complainer who hates the USA, knows everything there is to know,” Trump wrote Sunday night, misspelling the congresswoman’s name.

“She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia, considered one of the absolutely worst countries in the World. She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!”

Ilhan Omar is a regular target of Donald Trump’s and MAGA’s racist outrage. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Trump has made a habit of attacking Omar for several years.

This includes frequently suggesting Omar—a U.S. citizen who came to America as a child while fleeing Somalia’s civil war—should be deported back to the East African country, which Trump has labeled “barely a country.”

In 2019, Trump launched a racist attack on Omar and the three other women of color in the progressive Democratic group known as “The Squad”—Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, and Massachusetts’s Ayanna Pressley—telling them to “go back” to where they came from.

Ilhan Omar has demanded a "full, transparent investigation and legal action against ICE" following the killing of Renee Good. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Omar has been highly critical of Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the wake of the fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman Renee Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, which the congresswoman said amounts to “murder.”

“The lawful actions and the intimidation that is coming from this lawless administration is not going to stop us from knowing that we have the Constitution on our side,” Omar told MS Now over the weekend, also pointing out in the interview that Minnesota voters have repeatedly rejected Trump at the ballot box.

In another deranged Truth Social post over the weekend, Trump pushed unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about Omar’s family and linking her and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the state’s fraud cases.

“ICE is removing some of the most violent criminals in the World from our Country, and bring them back home, where they belong. Why is Minnesota fighting this? Do they really want murderers and drug dealers to be ensconced in their community? The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists,” Trump wrote Sunday.

“Is this really what Minnesota wants? The crooked Governor and ‘Congresswoman’ Omar, who married her brother, don’t mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the State! Don’t worry, we’re on it!”