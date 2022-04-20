Military Plane Dropping Skydivers Into Nationals Park Sparks Capitol Evacuation
NOTHING TO SEE HERE
U.S. Capitol Police ordered an evacuation of the Capitol complex Wednesday evening after detecting an “aircraft that poses a probable threat.” But a few anxious minutes later, the Capitol Police announced an all-clear and said there was “no threat at the Capitol.” The single-engine plane that caused the commotion turned out to be a military aircraft that had taken off from Joint Base Andrews with members of the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights aboard for a skydiving demonstration before a game at Nationals Park. Officials told the Associated Press the aircraft did not get proper clearance before takeoff. Pictures posted to social media showed parachutists floating down to the baseball park, which is about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.