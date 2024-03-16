Cara Delevingne’s Parents Reveal What Caused Los Angeles Mansion Fire
‘DEVASTATED’
Cara Delevingne’s parents say she is “devastated” after her $7 million Los Angeles mansion burned to the ground Friday morning. Her mother, Pandora Delevingne, told a photographer in a video obtained by TMZ Friday night that “she had everything in her home. Her whole life.” The model and actress’ mother was asked about the fire as she and husband, Charles, lined up to see their daughter perform in Cabaret at London’s Playhouse Theatre. Charles said the fire was believed to be electrical, starting after “something fell on” a power line during “very windy” conditions. Officials said the fire burned for over two hours, requiring 94 firefighters to put it out. An official cause has not been released but the LAFD told Page Six there was “nothing to suggest that it was criminal activity.”